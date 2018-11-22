The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present its annual holiday concert, Lessons and Carols. This inspirational family program is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia.
The 65 voices of the Choral Arts Society, conducted by artistic director James Schatzman, will be enhanced by guest soloist, baritone Nicholas Barootian. During the Nov. 30 performance, the St. Thomas choirs will lend their voices. In the Dec. 2 performance, the chorus will be joined by the festive tones of the Choral Arts Brass. The public is invited to join CAS to listen, sing along, share fellowship, and celebrate the season of hope and love.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of “The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols,” which tells the Christmas story through spiritual readings and transcendent music. Lessons and Carols had its Kings College, Cambridge premiere in 1918, and has become an international treasure as well as a beloved CAS tradition.
Patricia Badger, CAS’s associate conductor and board member, recalls, “One time I was eating breakfast at Frank’s Diner in Kenosha. And what should be blasting away but Lessons and Carols all the way from England. Everyone was ecstatic and singing along on the carols. And I thought to myself: I’m sure someone somewhere in England is seated in a pub, singing right along with me. The universal found me; that’s the spirit of Lessons and Carols.”
In celebration of the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night,” an original version of the beloved carol will be featured, as well as a modern arrangement by Jackson Berkey. The words for “Silent Night” were written in 1816 by Joseph Mohr. In 1818, Franz Gruber composed the melody. The new composition was performed on Christmas Eve 1818, in St. Nicholas Church in Austria. Traveling choirs spread the carol in Europe. In 1839, the Rainer Family Singers gave the song its American debut near Old Trinity Church, Wall Street. For more history, go to www.stillenacht.at/en/index.asp.
This year’s selections, including “E’en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come” by Manz, Biebl’s “Ave Maria” and “The Lamb” by John Tavener, were inspired by a BBC list of the 25 greatest hymns and carols. The audience can sing along with “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
Barootian will be the featured soloist in works such as “The Three Kings” by Cornelius and “A Spotless Rose” by Howells. Barootian, a frequent guest with CAS, is a Racine native. He founded and directs the Belle Ensemble, a vocal chamber music group. Barootian sings with the Florentine Opera Chorus, and serves as director of liturgy and music for St. Francis Xavier and St. John the Baptist Catholic parishes in Brighton and Paris.
The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus. It was founded in 1987 by Schatzman. The group performs four concert programs each season. The CAS mission is to celebrate the human spirit through choral music. In an atmosphere of fellowship and collaboration, the CAS fosters creative talents of musicians and composers. The CAS partners with others who share its passion for artistic excellence. Go to www.choralartsonline.org" target="_blank">www.choralartsonline.org.
Advance tickets cost $15, or $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door and student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists, 5445 Spring St., or online at www.choralartsonline.org. For more information, contact the CAS via email at admin@choralartsonline.org or call 262-634-3250.
