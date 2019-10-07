RACINE — The Choral Arts Society (CAS) will present "Words of Wonder, Wit, and Wisdom," a concert of choral music inspired by world-class literature, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
This season opener will explore the pathos, drama and joy of live music, poetry and prose. CAS is teaming up with the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate, who will present original poetry before and during the concert, and with the Racine Public Library, to present an evening of word and song.
Lyrics penned by well-known writers Wendell Berry, Margaret Wise Brown, Robert Burns, Lewis Carroll, e.e. cummings, Robert Frost, George Herbert and William Shakespeare enrich the program. Composers include local and Midwestern favorites Tony Pavao and Malcolm Dalglish, plus world-renowned artists like Ralph Vaughan Williams, Randall Thompson and Eric Whitacre.
Special guest baritone Nicholas Barootian will add his vocal interpretations. Former Poets Laureate Stephen Kalmar II (2011), Jean Preston (2013) and Root River Poet Carol Lee Saffioti Hughes will read original poems. The Racine Public Library will present a display of poetry books and a library representative will be available before the concert and during intermission.
Current Poets Laureate Kenyatta Turner and Esteban Colon will offer a pre-concert poetry presentation at 6:15 p.m.
Advance tickets cost $15 or $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. For tickets or more information on the
CAS 33rd season, go to choralartsonline.org or call 262-634-3250.
