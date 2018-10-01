RACINE — The 65 voices of the Choral Arts Society, with a guest string quartet, will present “Darkness to Light,” a program of classical choral music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave.
This concert will feature music that illumines the human experience, from pain and sorrow to joy and happiness. Two works by celebrated composer Ola Gjeilo, his settings of “Dark Night of the Soul” by St. John of the Cross and “Across the Vast Eternal Sky,” by Charles Anthony Silvestri about the rise of the mythical phoenix, will be featured works. A traditional setting of John McCrae’s moving poem “In Flanders Fields” will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Inspirational choral music by J.S. Bach, Sir Charles Villiers Stanford and Healey Willan will round out this diverse program.
Advance tickets cost $15, $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Go to www.choralartsonline.org or call 262-634-3250. Season Flex-passes are available. Each of four flex-tickets is good for admission to any performance. Costs are $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and $20 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.