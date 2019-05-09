RACINE — The Choral Arts Society (CAS) will present “The Long and Winding Road,” a concert featuring music of The Beatles, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at EAA Chapter 838 Racine at Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road.
The full chorus, plus strings, horns and rock ensemble will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic Lennon and McCartney song. This anniversary has created a resurgence in the popularity of The Beatles. The audience will experience a “magical mystery tour” of hits in a wide range of styles and arrangements, including originals, acapella chorus and the full epic combination of more than 70 voices and instruments.
CAS is bringing in special guest artists and local favorites Marvin Dykhuis and Mark Paffrath of Marvin and the Dogs, plus Hans Mayer (bass), John Traylor (drums), Shelley Dolf (percussion) and Randy Fisher (keys) in the rock combo. Other accomplished performers include Curt Hanrahan (winds), Pat Badger (trumpet), Chuck Barnes (trombone), Anne Heide and Nancy Maio (violin) and Michele Venturella (cello). Conductor and artistic director is James Schatzman.
Lennon and McCartney’s songwriting touches a range of moods and emotions. The evening will offer poignant ballads like “Here, There, and Everywhere,” fun and humorous ditties like “Yellow Submarine” and “When I’m Sixty-Four,” and rock anthems like “Hey Jude.” Paffrath will interpret one of the most widely covered, best known and lyrically beautiful songs of all time, “Yesterday.”
“Putting this program together was so much fun,” said Schatzman. “The challenge was that it was almost impossible to pare down the list. The Beatles wrote hundreds of songs, and the number of truly great songs is astonishing when you look at all of them at one time.”
The groundbreaking Beatles changed the trajectory of rock and roll, adding classical, choral and world music elements. This innovative band changed how popular music was presented and recorded, and invented the stadium concert.
The Beatles also made five movies during the same time period when they were recording albums. They sold 1.6 billion singles and 177 million albums in the United States alone. Their tunes have stood the test of time and can still be heard from coffee shops to concert halls and stadiums.
“The influence of The Beatles cannot be overestimated,” Schatzman emphasized. “They changed the entire popular music industry. They created close to 300 original songs, and some invited a more classical presentation. The diversity of sounds and styles is amazing. The Beatles were trail blazers, and nothing makes it more obvious than a retrospective like this.”
“Album 1,” released in 2000 on the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakup, is still this century’s biggest-selling album worldwide.
Advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door and student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists, online at www.choralartsonline.org, at the door or call CAS at 262-634-3250.
The Choral Arts Society is in its 32nd season as a volunteer, auditioned, adult community chorus. CAS celebrates the human spirit through choral music. In an atmosphere of fellowship and collaboration, the CAS fosters creative talents of musicians and composers. The CAS partners with others who share its passion for artistic excellence.
Funding for this program has been allocated from the Vonnie Jones and Maglona Jones Fund and the Unrestricted Fund within the Racine Community Foundation. This season was supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
