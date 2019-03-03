RACINE — The Choral Arts Society will present Locally Grown II, a program of music by composers and arrangers with ties to southeastern Wisconsin, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
This is a special opportunity to discover amazing talent “grown” right here in this community and to meet composers in person. Several works will receive their premiere performances. The music presented by this 60-voice chorus will range from traditional to contemporary, and from heart-warming to toe-tapping, with a bit of humor tossed in.
A new work, “What do you mean?” by Karel Suchy, will be premiered. It presents the story of one Black Sea German family during World War II through memories of 18-year-old Theresia and 10-year-old Johann. Theresia narrates her life up to the family’s split: Father leaves for the war front, mother with four children has to evacuate for Germany, three older sisters, including Theresia, are forced to join a separate group and ultimately end up in Siberia’s work camps. Theresia’s sister Mathilde disappears. Johann describes events beginning with the family’s split, and continuing through his escape to Germany with his mother and three siblings. During this time, the youngest sister, 2-year-old Margaret dies.
Theresia’s voice transfers fluently from German to English at the beginning and back to German at the end. Theresia’s and Johann’s narrations are superimposed over choral and solo singing parts interpreting Mathew 25:31–46, “The sheep and the goats.” The SATB chorus represents the King; the soloists embody all of us.
Suchy, one of the nine composers being featured in this concert, is a Choral Arts Society member, church musician, and director of Voices and verses. The other composers include Gary Aubry, Gregory Berg, Antonio Pavao, James J. Machan and Donald Young. All have contributed musically to the community in various ways in addition to their compositions.
Advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists, online at www.choralartsonline.org, or call 262-634-3250.
