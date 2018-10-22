KENOSHA — Featuring the work of Kjellgren Alkire, the experiential art installation “Chapel” will be on display Oct. 31 through Dec. 7 at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Based in Minnesota, Alkire has spent his creative career making art about Christian subcultures. This exhibition reflects his peculiar interests in abstracting the structures and surfaces of woodsy chapels, amphitheaters at summer Bible camps, and campfires which double seasonally as stages for evangelical altar calls. His constructions and performances strive to simultaneously celebrate and interrogate the complexities of middle American rural life and mass-produced Christianity.
An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with Thursday evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m.) and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee. Go to www.carthage.edu/art-gallery to learn more about the exhibition.
