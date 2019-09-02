{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Over Our Head Players opens its 28th season with "Chapatti," an Irish love story by Christian O’Reilly, Sept. 6-22 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Dan, a retired senior, spends his days with his dog, Chapatti, taking long walks and unneeded visits to the local veterinarian. Dan is the epitaxy of lonely, he has decided to find a new home for Chapatti, then leave Ireland for good. Simultaneously, we meet Betty, another animal-lover — she has 19 cats — who yearns for a love she’s never experienced. When the two meet by chance, Betty quickly becomes smitten by Dan and begins finding excuses to see him and get his help. Dan is in a constant state of melancholy, but Betty is able to make him laugh for the first time in years. Gradually the subtle sparks begin to fly between the seniors as they realize that they do not have to be alone and that being connected with humans is more gratifying than the safe companionship of their pets.

The two-person cast includes Kevin Hlavka and Barbi McGuire. Rich Smith directs and production manages, with A.J. Laird as assistant director and Teri Stanley as stage manager.

Performance times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $20 on Friday and Saturday and $18 on Sunday. Go to www.overourheadplayers.org or call the box office at 262-632-6802. Advance reservations are recommended.

