CALEDONIA — The seventh annual Chainsaw Carving & Forest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
During the free event, the public is invited to be part of a live studio audience for an on site taping of the national "Mad Dog & Merrill" television show from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Visitors can learn how to take their grilling to the next level while enjoying the entertaining wit and free samples while they last.
Visitor will also be able to observe chainsaw artists from across the Midwest create sculptures from logs and then join the bidding when all carvings are auctioned off in a public auction at 3 p.m.
Attendees can explore the autumn forest guided by a nature trivia trail. Craft beers by MobCraft Brewery, wine, soft drinks and food will be sold. An art fair will be held featuring nature-focused handmade, original works of art for sale. Other activities include woodturning, archery, children’s activities, a craft for all ages, silent auction and chainsaw raffle. Canoe and kayaks will be available for rent to view the fall colors from the Root River.
Proceeds go to River Bend Nature Center to support environmental education programs.
