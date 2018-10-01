CALEDONIA — The sixth annual Chainsaw Carving Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. There is no admission fee.
Chainsaw artists from across the Midwest will create sculptures from logs and they will then be up for bid in a public auction at 3 p.m. Fifty percent of proceeds will go directly to River Bend Nature Center to support environmental education and outdoor recreation programs.
The Saw & Sip Wine/Beer tasting is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Participants will hike to tasting stations hidden along the autumn forest trails.
A variety of food trucks will be on site.
A free Art Fair will also be held in conjunction with the chainsaw carving and tasting events. This fair features nature-focused handmade, original works of art for sale.
Other activities include handcarving and woodturning demonstrations, archery, children’s activities and a silent auction. Canoe and kayaks will be available for rent to view the fall colors from the river.
