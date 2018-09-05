Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., announces its September showcase of ceramic artists exhibiting and selling wood fired pottery and sculpture.

Member John Clazmer and five guest artists will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, during Downtown Racine's First Fridays.

Brad and Dana Kats, owners of the wood fire kiln, traveled to Korea to learn how to build and use the 25-foot by 6-foot Ahaha style kiln. Upon return, they built their kiln in Kenosha County on their property. The kiln is fired 24 hours a day for at least six days with 10 people stoking the fire until it reaches 2,400 degrees. The smoke and ash work with the grazed and unglazed clay to create unique art objects.

The exhibit will on view at the Artists Gallery through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

