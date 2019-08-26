{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — Guitarist Tommy Odetto will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. There is no cover charge.

From the San Francisco Bay area, Odetto was first interested in music as a little boy when he came across Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and The Beatles. As he approached his teens he discovered guitarists such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Deeply inspired, Odetto picked up the guitar and never looked back. A few years later Odetto was a semi-finalist for Guitar Center’s King of the Blues. He was also featured in Guitar Player magazine as an artist to watch.

This is Odetto’s first stop in Wisconsin at George’s Tavern, then will perform at the big motorcycle event in Milwaukee for the next two days. He has supported many great acts including Chevy Metal, Tommy Castro, Mondo Cozmo, Coco Montoya, Y&T, Walter Trout, Uriah Heep, Ace Frehley, Marshall Tucker Band and Robin Trower.

Odetto's new release, "Curses and Revelations," is an unapologetic rock and roll record with themes of love lost, depression, addiction, recovery, self-discovery and redemption. Five original melodic hard rock songs that highlight his raw, honest lyrics and peel back the curtain of the heart and mind of Odetto. This new work touches on everything Odetto loves: Hard rock, blues and a 60s pop mentality with a Grunge era swagger.

