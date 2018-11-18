Try 1 month for 99¢
YORKVILLE — Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

Thunderstruck is AC/DC the way people remember it playing the songs people know and love from all eras of AC/DC.

Dave Moody screeches out the ball breaking vocals of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, covering all the hits and deep cuts from 1975's "High Voltage," to 2014's "Rock or Bust." Corey Baetz brings the sound and image of Angus Young to the stage, complete with a school boy uniform and Gibson SG. The rhythm section of the band is comprised of drummer Jerry Lawson, bassist Chris Jones and rhythm guitarist Kevin Feller, who keeps the music rocking and solid with smooth precision.

Striving to stay true to the AC/DC way, Thunderstruck obsesses over the tones and structures of each song's studio and live versions, also using all the gear necessary to bring the power and entertainment of a genuine AC/DC show.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

