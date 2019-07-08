{{featured_button_text}}
Through Fire

YORKVILLE — Hard rock should exist outside of the system. It should break the mold. It should burn through expectations.

Through Fire most certainly does.

The band will perform Saturday at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

The Omaha, Neb., quartet — Justin McCain (lead guitar, songwriter), Grant Kendrick (lead vocals), Kyle LeBlanc (bass) and Grant Brooks (drums)— fuses hard-hitting riffs, electronic provocations and contagious melodies. The approach transformed the quartet into a phenomenon with chart-topping radio successes and more than 20 million Spotify streams and 48 million YouTube views in under two years.

Now, the same fire fuels the band’s 2019 second full-length album, "All Animal."

“There are no limitations to what we do,” said McCain. “From a songwriting standpoint, I wrote this album with no boundaries. I wanted great, timeless songs. I wasn't going to settle for anything less.”

They set the stage to take such action on their 2016 full-length debut, "Breathe." Not only did the breakout single “Stronger” clock millions of streams and spend 26 weeks on Billboard’s Rock Charts, it also spent five weeks at No. 1 on Octone’s popular Big Uns Countdown. Proclaimed “Breakout Artist of the Year,” Sirius Octane named “Stronger” among the top three songs of the year, placing them in a league of their own next to none other than Metallica and Highly Suspect. On iTunes, Stronger quickly went to No. 1 and outsold the bulk of bands in the Hard Rock and Heavy Metal genres.

Their second single “Breathe” repeated this success, landing the band their first top 10 single at rock radio and then reaching number one on Billboards Mainstream Rock Indicator Recurrent Chart.

“All Animal” is just one of many big anthemic songs on the new album. Their story as trailblazers ultimately continues as they maintain a place at the forefront and carve their name in the hearts and minds of fans around the world.

Like A Storm co-headlines the show. Resistance and Stitched Up Heart open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $18 in advance at Route 20, $22 at the door. Go to www.rte20.com.

