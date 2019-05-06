Try 3 months for $3
The Yard Dogs

The Yard Dogs

RACINE — The Yard Dogs will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 10, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. There is no cover charge.

The band plays a variety of blues and rock music from B.B. King to Stevie Ray Vaughan, to rock classics from Chuck Berry to The Rolling Stones and ZZ Top.

Formed in December 2018, the band includes Stephen Hull on vocals and lead guitar; Jesse “Austin” Mendoza on drums, vocals and harmonica, and Pete Janecky on bass guitar and vocals. All three band members are from Racine and are veterans of the Racine music scene. Mendoza was formerly with Full Flavor, and Hull and Janecky played together in Free Time.

The Yard Dogs will perform this spring and summer at George’s Tavern and at the city’s outdoor music venues, Smoke’d on the Water and Beachside Oasis. The band can be followed on Facebook.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Center Stage appears Thursdays in Out & About. The deadline for submitting information is one week in advance. Band members and/or nightclub owners should send a color or black-and-white photograph, the band’s name and biographical information, name and position of each band member, website if available and name and telephone number of a contact person to: Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or send email to: Lmohr@journaltimes.com and journaltimes@gmail.com. Emailed photos must be high-resolution (300 dpi or better). For more information, call Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments