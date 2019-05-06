RACINE — The Yard Dogs will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 10, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. There is no cover charge.
The band plays a variety of blues and rock music from B.B. King to Stevie Ray Vaughan, to rock classics from Chuck Berry to The Rolling Stones and ZZ Top.
Formed in December 2018, the band includes Stephen Hull on vocals and lead guitar; Jesse “Austin” Mendoza on drums, vocals and harmonica, and Pete Janecky on bass guitar and vocals. All three band members are from Racine and are veterans of the Racine music scene. Mendoza was formerly with Full Flavor, and Hull and Janecky played together in Free Time.
The Yard Dogs will perform this spring and summer at George’s Tavern and at the city’s outdoor music venues, Smoke’d on the Water and Beachside Oasis. The band can be followed on Facebook.
