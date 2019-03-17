RACINE — The Scotland band Skerryvore is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.
Skerryvore is an eight-piece band whose eclectic fusion of rock, pop and traditional music with an emphatic thundering of drums and bagpipes is as rich as a single malt scotch. With their musicianship and the mesmerizing voice of award-winning singer-songwriter, Alec Dalglish, Skerryvore has become an international sensation.
Hailing from the island of Tiree, Skerryvore formed in 2005 and in addition to Dalglish on lead vocals and guitar, the band includes brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles and accordion), Fraser West (drums and vocals), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards), Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and Scott Wood (bagpipes). The band took their unique name after the lighthouse that sits on a remote reef of the same name off of Tiree; it is the tallest in Scotland.
The band is touring behind its seventh album, "Evo," which was released in June of 2018. It mixes originals with select cover songs, runs the gauntlet from big blast numbers to heartfelt reflective tracks.
On Jan. 25, the day recognizing the birthday of Scottish poet, Robert Burns, Skerryvore released the single, “Soraidh Slan & The Rise,” a song that opens with a reading of the William Blake poem, “Songs of Innocence,” and builds into a high-energy, bagpipe driven instrumental.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Go to https://skerryvoremcauliffes.brownpapertickets.com.
