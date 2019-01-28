RACINE — OTIS, a Kentucky born and bred on the rise quartet who performs and plays original music, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.
The band blends roots music, blues, classic rock and, of course, southern rock and has created an original sound reminiscent of some of the great classic rock/southern rock bands from back in the day like the Allman Brothers, ZZ Top and Wet Willie.
OTIS is new musical blood for a new day with heavy blues-rock riffs, soaring guitar work, a pounding rhythm section and raw, soulful vocals from front man/lead guitarist Boone Froggett. The band embraces southern rock’s hallowed past while charting their own future.
Other band members are Steve Jewell on guitar, John Seeley on bass and Andrew Gilpin on drums.
OTIS recently released their new album, "Eyes of the Sun," which was produced by Grammy-winning producer Paul Nelson.
There is no cover charge.
