RACINE — Kentucky born and bred, OTIS is a young, on-the-rise quartet who performs and plays their original music like they’ve been around for 40 years. They will play from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 3, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. The cover charge is $5.
The band blends roots music, blues, classic rock and, of course, southern rock and has created an original sound reminiscent of some of the great classic rock/southern rock bands from back in the day like the Allman Brothers, ZZ Top and Wet Willie.
OTIS is new musical blood for a new day with heavy blues-rock riffs, soaring guitar work, a pounding rhythm section and raw, soulful vocals from front man/lead guitarist Boone Froggett.
The band’s latest album, "Eyes of the Sun," was released on Cleopatra Records.
For more information, go to https://theotisband.com.
