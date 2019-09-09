{{featured_button_text}}
One for the Foxes

RACINE — One for the Foxes will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

One for the Foxes is a transatlantic trio that presents a rousing blend of Irish and American folk music, having already won over audiences on both sides of the ocean.

The group is made up of Dublin's Tadhg Ó Meachair, Galway's Dave Curley and Denver's Joanna Hyde. Their performances strike a balance between the stories found in ballads across both sides of the Atlantic and the respective instrumental music traditions of these places. Award-winning instrumentalists each in their own right, One for the Foxes take a unique twist on the diverse strengths of their individual backgrounds, weaving between traditional melodies, their own compositions and songs from the broader folk canon.

Through a shared deep-rooted passion for Irish traditional music, this trio highlights the vital role of Irish traditional music as an origin of American folk music, and explores how those styles can interact with one another in a manner both eclectic and grounded.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Center Stage appears Thursdays in Out & About. The deadline for submitting information is one week in advance. Band members and/or nightclub owners should send a color or black-and-white photograph, the band’s name and biographical information, name and position of each band member, website if available and name and telephone number of a contact person to: Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or send email to: Lmohr@journaltimes.com and journaltimes@gmail.com. Emailed photos must be high-resolution (300 dpi or better). For more information, call Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725.

