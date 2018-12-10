RACINE — The award-winning duo of Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen, known as Jack and Jill Jazz, will perform songs from their new CD, "Snow People," during a special holiday show from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St.
"Snow People" is a collection of winter-themed songs that evoke the various moods of the season and a full range of emotions. Multi-instrumentalist Grassel plays all the instruments. Both he and Jensen sing a blend of jazz, pop, rock, blues and swing. Favorite tunes from their non-holiday repertoire will also be performed.
Grassel invented a triple-necked instrument (guitar, bass and mandolin) from which he improvises "sheets of sound" to accompany Jensen's powerful and soulful vocals, sounding like a full band.
Learn more at www.jackandjilljazz.com.
