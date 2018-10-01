RACINE — House of Hamill will make a tour stop from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.
Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan met 10 years ago, late one night backstage at a theater in rural Pennsylvania.
Buchanan's band Enter The Haggis and Baldino's group Burning Bridget Cleary were sharing a stage that evening, and the two bonded over a love of Irish fiddle tunes, Radiohead and 4 AM whiskey. Their paths crossed a dozen times over the next decade on the road, but it wasn't until the Folk Alliance 2014 conference in Kansas City that they finally became musical collaborators. Burning Bridget Cleary's guitarist and drummer had their flights canceled at the last minute, and Baldino (in desperation) asked Buchanan to grab a guitar and join her onstage. The two performed with virtually no rehearsal for over an hour, and their connection was powerful and immediate. A few months later Buchanan moved from Canada to Philadelphia, and as a tribute to the first tune Baldino ever taught Buchanan, House of Hamill was born.
Buchanan and Baldino are both accomplished traditional fiddle players and classical violinists, and despite being young, have over 25 years of writing and performance experience between them. Together, they write unusual new fiddle tunes and exciting, unpredictable original songs while also breathing new life into traditional and contemporary songs. Both are confident and unique lead vocalists, and the blend of their two voices in harmony is hypnotic and irresistible.
Whether House of Hamill is playing songs from their debut album "Wide Awake" (September 2016) or stomping through a set of original jigs and reels, their chemistry onstage is always engaging and often hilarious. Spend an hour listening and you'll leave with tired feet, a huge smile and a new appreciation for the versatility of folk instruments in a modern context. House of Hamill is on the bleeding edge of a new generation of traditional musicians.
The cover charge is $10.
