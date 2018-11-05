Try 1 month for 99¢
YORKVILLE — Globally renowned, chart-topping band DevilDriver will make a tour stop Monday, Nov. 12, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

DevilDriver may be one of the most notable groups in metal, but their personal taste in music reaches far beyond heavy music. Thanks to widely lauded albums like 2005’s epoch-shredding "The Fury Of Our Maker’s Hand," 2011’s ante-upping, ultra-brutal "Beast" and 2016’s acclaimed career peak "Trust No One," the band — led by iconic vocalist Dez Fafara — are firmly established as one of the most consistent and best loved bands in modern metal.

That said, in 2018, all expectations of who and what DevilDriver are will be torched. "Outlaws ‘Til The End" is both a startling curveball and a ferocious statement of individuality from a band who have been a constant and effective force in the heavy metal world for the best part of two decades now.

From the opening seconds of Hank3’s “Country Heroes” onward, "Outlaws ‘Til The End" is simply one of the most invigorating records the band have made yet. More importantly, these evocative songs have all been wholly rebuilt from the ground up, powered by the classic DevilDriver sound and embellished with Fafara’s unmistakable feral roar.

Repentance, Raven Black and Jinjer open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door. Or go to www.rte20.com.

