RACINE — Scottish alternative blues troubadour Dave Arcari will play a show from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, as part of a 23 date tour taking him from the East Coast to the Midwest and back in just over four weeks.
For Arcari — who is based on the eastern shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland — this is his sixth tour in the U.S. to date.
Arcari’s alternative blues sounds owe as much to trash country, punk and rockabilly as they do pre-war Delta blues and have been showcased via nine internationally-acclaimed solo CD releases.
Arcari’s recent single, "Whisky Trail," reveals another side to the musician who is known mainly for his slashing slide guitar work. The track showcases his banjo playing and a mellower side to his songwriting and performance.
Arcari’s recently released a full length release titled "Live at Memorial Hall."
The cover charge is $7. A whisky tasting and show option is available for $20.
