Try 1 month for 99¢
Dave Arcari

Arcari

RACINE — Scottish alternative blues troubadour Dave Arcari will play a show from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, as part of a 23 date tour taking him from the East Coast to the Midwest and back in just over four weeks.

For Arcari — who is based on the eastern shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland — this is his sixth tour in the U.S. to date.

Arcari’s alternative blues sounds owe as much to trash country, punk and rockabilly as they do pre-war Delta blues and have been showcased via nine internationally-acclaimed solo CD releases.

Arcari’s recent single, "Whisky Trail," reveals another side to the musician who is known mainly for his slashing slide guitar work. The track showcases his banjo playing and a mellower side to his songwriting and performance.

Arcari’s recently released a full length release titled "Live at Memorial Hall."

The cover charge is $7. A whisky tasting and show option is available for $20.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Center Stage appears Thursdays in Out & About. The deadline for submitting information is one week in advance. Band members and/or nightclub owners should send a color or black-and-white photograph, the band’s name and biographical information, name and position of each band member, website if available and name and telephone number of a contact person to: Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or send email to: Lmohr@journaltimes.com and journaltimes@gmail.com. Emailed photos must be high-resolution (300 dpi or better). For more information, call Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments