Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers

RACINE — Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers have been entertaining Midwest audiences with their cello infused, alternative pop/rock sound since October 2015. Members Betsy Ade (lead vocals, guitar), Joe Adamek (acoustic guitar), Brittany Lumley (multi-instrumentalist, vocals), Cameron Fair (cello), Roger Gower Jr. (drums/percussion) and John Kulas (bass guitar) have released several EPs and a full length album.

The band members have a unique sound that is reminiscent of familiar of music from the '90s while being expressively groundbreaking and melodically rich. They have been humbled by their success and performing with acts that include Blind Melon, Blue October, Candlebox and The Gufs. While Ade and Adamek do most of the songwriting, it’s the band’s creative spark and sonic diversity that are the driving force behind their sound.

The band was named 2019 WAMI Rock/Band of the Year. Ade was a contestant on Season 16 of "The Voice" and got chair turns from Adam Levine and John Legend.

Advance tickets cost $10 at Main Hub or $12.50 online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 at the door.

Center Stage appears Thursdays in Out & About. The deadline for submitting information is one week in advance. Band members and/or nightclub owners should send a color or black-and-white photograph, the band’s name and biographical information, name and position of each band member, website if available and name and telephone number of a contact person to: Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or send email to: Lmohr@journaltimes.com and journaltimes@gmail.com. Emailed photos must be high-resolution (300 dpi or better). For more information, call Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725.

