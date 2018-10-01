RACINE — United Way of Racine County, along with several community partners, is hosting an event designed to bring Racine residents together to celebrate culture, diversity and community. Together with Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County, the City of Racine and Visioning a Greater Racine, OneRacine will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
OneRacine will offer a variety of multicultural performances, community resources, and food and items for purchase — including resources and goods from Vero International Cuisine, Kabab & Grill, YWCA, Familia Dental and Find the Light. Performances will feature a youth hip-hop dance performance from Sweatshop Movement, traditional Lao song and dance from Southeast Asian Educational Development of Wisconsin, youth Greek folk dancing from Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church Dancers, a choir performance celebrating four types of music from Visioning a Greater Racine Choir, poetry and spoken word from The Lyrical Lioness, and music from singer and recording artist Joseph Irving.
“United Way has the unique ability to bring people together, and OneRacine is a great example of this,” said Alberto Huerta, investor relations manager for United Way of Racine County. “Our hope is to not only bring our community together, but also provide a positive experience and celebrate our differences through a variety of cultural performances, food, and art.”
Huerta is the co-chair of United Way’s Community Conversations Core Team, which helped organize and coordinate the two years of conversations in the community. In 2018, the team included two community members who also participated in planning the OneRacine event.
