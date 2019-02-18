Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — The 17th annual Mardi-Crawl will be held from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at various Downtown area taverns.

Participants will be bussed to participating bars and taverns. The bus route from first to last: Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St.; Michigan's Pub, 1300 Michigan Blvd.; Coasters, 1301 N. Main St.; The Rhino Bar, 1659 N. Main St.; Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.; Ricky's Place, 236 Main St.; The Brickhouse, 316 Main St.; Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave.; McAuliffe’s on the Square, 213 Sixth St.; Blue Rock Lounge, 306 Sixth St.; Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St.; Maxine's, 835 Washington Ave.; and Evelyn's Club Main, 331 Main St.

There is a $3 fee to ride the bus. People are encouraged to dress in Mardi Gras attire with beads, boas and masks.

Those who go to at least six bars will be entered into a grand prize drawing. More than $2,000 in prizes will be given away. The winner will be chosen at 8 p.m. Fat Tuesday, March 5, at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery. Participants do not need to be present to win.

