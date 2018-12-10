Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — “A Very Merry Guild Christmas” will celebrate songs of the season when it is held at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by RTG Signature Spotlight musicians and performers. Selections include "Hard Candy Christmas," "The Little Drummer Boy," "Merry Christmas, Darling," "Oh Holy Night," "Blue Christmas" and "Believe."

RTG singers Kerra Allen, Kathy Berg, Bob Benson, Connor Benson, Lauren Haumersen, Jamie Johnson, Rob Kroes, Dana Roders and Robbyn Wilks will take the stage for the concert. The evening will be hosted by Mona Lewis. Singers will be accompanied by Greg Berg on piano and Connor Benson on guitar, all under the direction of Rob Kroes.

In addition, an area high school student will be featured as a spotlight star. Maddy Hansen, a senior at Union Grove High School, will take center stage during the concert.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

