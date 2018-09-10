Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Cats Rule Cat Club will hold its annual cat show, Feline Groovy, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

The show will feature a large variety of pedigree cats including Siamese, B engal, Maine coon, ragdoll, British shorthair and Persian, as well as household pets. Cats will compete both days in 10 judging rings.

Kindred Kitties will be on site with cats and kittens up for adoption, and vendors with cat-related items will be at the show.

Admission is $6, $5 for seniors 65 and older and $3 for children ages 10 and younger. Parking costs $2.

