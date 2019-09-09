{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Feline Groovy Cat Show is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

Attendees will see dozens of pedigreed and nonpedigreed cats compete for Best in Show. In addition to conformation classes, the show features vendors selling specialized, hard to find items for cats and a fundraiser raffle for the club.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and older and $3 for children ages 8 and younger.

