KENOSHA — Carthage Theatre alumni from the 2010 cast of "Room Service" by Allen Boretz and John Murray will return one night for a staged reading of the play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Wartburg Theatre on the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

"Room Service" is a farcical comedy about theater people living and producing a play in the White Way Hotel in New York City. The only problem is they have no money to do so. After checking the books, the hotel staff attempt to get this whole production team out. Will the director, producer and theater troupe find a way to wipe their hotel bill clean before the regional manager kicks them to the curb? Fake deaths, squatters rights, zany games of hide and seek, and the age old theater motto "the show must go on at whatever cost" all spring to life in this comedy.

There is no admission fee, however, tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

