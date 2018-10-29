KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present a Casino Night fundraiser at 6:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 10, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
The evening includes appetizers, one free drink, $200 in "play" money for gaming tables, live music, silent auction, cash bar, raffle and door prizes. Silent auction items include signed items by the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs; bath, body and spa gifts; outdoor events; and certificates for wineries and restaurants.
Tickets cost $50. Go to www.rhodecenter.org.
Proceeds will be used for the continued restoration of the historic 90-year-old theater and to pay down the debt incurred during a catastrophic flood that took place the winter of 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.