Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present a Casino Night fundraiser at 6:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 10, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

The evening includes appetizers, one free drink, $200 in "play" money for gaming tables, live music, silent auction, cash bar, raffle and door prizes. Silent auction items include signed items by the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs; bath, body and spa gifts; outdoor events; and certificates for wineries and restaurants.

Tickets cost $50. Go to www.rhodecenter.org.

Proceeds will be used for the continued restoration of the historic 90-year-old theater and to pay down the debt incurred during a catastrophic flood that took place the winter of 2013.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments