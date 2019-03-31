Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Nurses Association (SNAP) will host the 13th Casino Royale annual charity gala from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Racine Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road.

The event will also feature music and casino games. Tickets for a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle can also be purchased.

Every year the funds raised from each of the galas has been donated to a charity of the UW-Parkside SNAP’s choosing. For three years, UW-Parkside SNAP has chosen to donate funds to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and will continue to do so this year.

Tickets cost $25 and include dinner, desserts and coffee. A cash bar will be available. Attendees of the gala must follow a semi-formal dress code. For tickets or more information, contact Meg Cisewski at cisew001@rangers.uwp.edu.

Attendees can bring nonperishable food items to donate to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in order to receive free raffle tickets (limit three per person).

