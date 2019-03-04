KENOSHA — “Myths and Legends,” a program of music for St. Patrick’s Day, will be presented by the Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band, under the direction of James Ripley, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Featured will be the commission premiere of “Quicksilver” by Stacy Garrop, as performed by the Wind Orchestra with faculty member Andrew Carpenter as alto saxophone soloist.
The Wind Orchestra will perform “Four Irish Myths,” arranged from the experimental piano works of Henry Cowell by Ripley. These settings were composed as part of Ripley’s dissertation studies at the Eastman School of Music, and modeled after a work performed by Cowell at Eastman in the 1940’s. Completing the Wind Orchestra portion of the program is the 1919 version of Percy Grainger’s “County Derry Air.”
Two movements of Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite” open the concert as performed by the Concert Band. “The Minstrel Boy” and “The Rakes of Mallow” are both settings of Irish songs originally part of the 1947 suite written for Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra. Completing the program is “The Song of Lir” by contemporary Irish composer Fergal Carroll.
There is no admission fee. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.