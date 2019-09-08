KENOSHA — Music from the 1939 World’s Fairs in New York and San Francisco, as well as the 1915 "Panama-Pacific Exhibition" in San Francisco, will be featured at a Patio Pops Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The concert will take place on the patio between A.F. Siebert Chapel and Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
“The World of Tomorrow,” the theme of the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, inspired many of America’s finest composers to write for the various shows and exhibits. Aaron Copland’s "March of the Americas," taken from music for the puppet show “From Sorcery to Science,” will be heard in a new transcription by James Ripley, director of instrumental music activities at Carthage.
In addition, music by Robert Russell Bennett for the evening water displays at the “Lagoon of Nations” and William Grant Still’s theme song for the fair, "Victory Tide," will be performed. Henry Cowell’s newly composed “Air” from the Celtic Set was heard at the 1939 fair in San Francisco, as performed by the Goldman Band, and represents that event on the concert.
The opening of the Panama Canal in 1915 gave rise to the fair known as the “Panama-Pacific Exhibition.” Band music of the time was regarded as the popular music of the day, and was in particularly suited to outdoor performance. John Philip Sousa’s "Pathfinder of Panama," Harry Alford’s "Panama Pacific," and Mayhew Lake’s "Day at the Panama Pacific Fair" all exhibit a light-hearted and entertaining style popular with fair-goers. Completing the program will be "Hail! California," a work written by French composer Camille Saint-Saens as a goodwill gesture between countries, incorporating the two national anthems.
Ripley will conduct the concert and Emily Armbrecht, Class of 2019, will be the first of several guest conductors this year selected to highlight the accomplishments of our alumnae as part of the 150th Anniversary of Carthage women.
There is no admission fee. Parking along Campus Drive will not be permitted. Audience members are asked to bring chairs in case the patio seating is filled. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in A.F. Siebert Chapel.
