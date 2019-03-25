Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — The 2019 Lakeside Piano Festival is scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday, March 29-31, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The Carthage Student Piano Recital will feature student pianists performing pieces from their individual and studio lessons at 7:30 p.m. Friday. With their dedication to their craft apparent, the recital is a showcase of the next generation of artists.

Faculty pianist Wael Farouk and professor Gregory Berg will perform selected works from Schubert’s extensive repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s keyboard faculty extravaganza at 1 p.m. will feature members of the Carthage music faculty performing a wide range of repertoire.

There is no admission fee for the concerts.

