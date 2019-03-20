KENOSHA — The 2019 Lakeside Piano Festival is scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 26, and Friday through Sunday, March 29-31, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The 2019 Festival kicks off with a performance by award-winning pianist Jorge Federico Osorio at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. He is known for his musicianship, powerful technique and his vibrant performances. Osorio has played with some of the world’s most prestigious ensembles, including the symphony orchestras of Chicago, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, as well as many others. He has been awarded international honors, including the highest honor granted by Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts, the Medalla Bellas Artes.
The Carthage Student Piano Recital will feature student pianists performing pieces from their individual and studio lessons at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. With their dedication to their craft apparent, the Carthage Student Piano Concert is a showcase of the next generation of artists.
Faculty pianist Wael Farouk and professor Gregory Berg will perform selected works from Schubert’s extensive repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
A Keyboard Extravaganza performance will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, and will feature members of the Carthage music faculty performing a wide range of repertoire.
There is no admission fee for all of the concerts, however, tickets for Osorio's concert are required. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
