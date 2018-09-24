KENOSHA — The Carthage College Theatre Department will present a fresh take on ancient Greek tragedy “Ajax” in October, using a new translation that draws connections to military themes such as camaraderie, post-traumatic stress disorder and veteran suicide.
Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6 and 11-13, as well as 3 p.m. Oct. 7. All shows are held in the Wartburg Theatre, located inside the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
“Ajax,” written by Sophocles in the 5th century BCE, has received a new translation by Carthage senior Lawrence Gums, a combat veteran, and 2018 graduate Melody Abbott. They adapted the script through the college’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience.
Directed by Professor Martin McClendon, the play follows the tragic fall of the titular character, Ajax, and the aftermath of his actions. Dishonored in a competition for Achilles’ armor and cursed by Athena, he takes vengeance against herds of sheep and their shepherds, believing them to be the offending Greeks and their commanders.
Coming to his senses, Ajax is humiliated by his actions and teeters on the verge of suicide. Will he take his own life, or can his wife, Tekmessa, and his own soldiers convince him to live?
Combining their education and experience, the translators took a centuries-old tale and thrust it into the 21st century. This modern “Ajax” tells the story of combat veterans and mental illness, gripping audiences with voices that resonate from the past.
Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. They can be purchased online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
