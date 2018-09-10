KENOSHA — Bridging the gap between classical music and popular culture, Brooklyn-based chamber ensemble Project Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The concert is part of Carthage College’s annual Chamber Music Series.
Using classical training to bring chamber music into the 21st century, Project Trio features Peter Seymour on double bass, Greg Pattillo on flute and Eric Stephenson on cello. The ensemble provides a unique vantage point from which to experience chamber music, from a beatboxing flutist to a modern reimagining of “Peter and the Wolf.”
Besides touring on four continents and in more than 40 U.S. states, the trio has gained more than 84 million views with its online videos and has been featured in popular television shows on Nickelodeon and MTV.
During the Carthage performance, the performers will invite local youth instrumentalists to join them on stage for a special collaboration. Participants include students from Harborside Academy, Bradford High School, Bullen Middle School, Washington Middle School and Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic.
Although there is no admission fee, tickets are required. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
