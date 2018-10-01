KENOSHA — Carthage College is now taking ticket reservations for its annual Christmas Festival Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This year’s theme is “There Shall Be Peace.”
Featuring the sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, the festival celebrates the birth of Christ through readings and music. Each evening includes performances by various vocal and instrumental student ensembles, as well as theater students. The program also includes Carthage’s annual Service of Light, when the chapel is filled with candlelight.
A holiday buffet is offered before the two evening concerts from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The cost is $20 and buffet tickets should be reserved in combination with concert tickets. The adjacent H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, featuring experiential art installation “Chapel,” will be open one hour before and after each concert.
Identical performances are planned at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, as well as 4 p.m. Dec. 2. The concerts are free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Seating for the performances is general admission, and tickets can be reserved online at www.carthage.edu/christmas-festival, or by calling the Fine Arts box office at 262-551-6661 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For those who can’t make it in person, each concert will be streamed live on the Carthage website.
