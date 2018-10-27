Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — The H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art will host its first exhibition of the 2018-19 season, “An Architectural Ceremony,” through Oct. 19. The gallery is housed at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, with free admission.

The show features the work of N/A, a collaborative moniker for artists Neeraja D (based in Bangalore, India) and Ahmed Ozsever (based in Chicago). Trained as a printmaker and photographer, respectively, their collective practice uses space as a form of language.

“An Architectural Ceremony” is an immersive, mixed media installation that negotiates the gallery’s architecture by incorporating sculpture, video, sound and photographic elements. Rather than unifying individual works under a conventional two-person exhibition concept, the artists begin with found architectural drawings from years past — allowing each work of art to unfold and influence the next.

Regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with Thursday evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m.) and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. To learn more about the exhibition, go to www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

