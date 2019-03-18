KENOSHA — Carthage College is scheduled to open "Marie Antoinette," written by David Adjmi and directed by Herschel Kruger, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, in Wartburg Theater of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 28-30.
In this contemporary twist on a historical tale, Adjmi crafts an absurdist tragicomedy about the life and times of infamous royal and icon of lavish living, Marie Antoinette. The play begins in the heart of France’s love affair with their young queen; she is beautiful, stylish and lives extravagantly. This love affair quickly sours as the French Revolution looms, and the young royal once celebrated for her indulgent lifestyle is now the center of vicious political and personal attacks.
Adjmi explores society’s obsession with the distraction of celebrity through the lens of Antoinette, both as a style icon and as a controversial political figure. With the luxurious world of late 18th century France juxtaposed with a decidedly contemporary flair, “Marie Antoinette” provides a new perspective on the superficiality of fame.
Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets.
