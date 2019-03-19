KENOSHA — Dr. Rahuldeep Gill will visit Carthage College as the 2019 interfaith speaker for the Center for Faith and Spirituality Wednesday and Thursday, March 27-28.
Gill will give a keynote address entitled “Beyond Tolerance: Engaging Diverse Worldviews on Your Campus” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The address will be followed by an interfaith luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 in the Ehrler Chapel. There is no charge for both events.
“This is an opportunity to hear about what is happening on another campus and to think about how we can grow as a leader in our region on issues of religious diversity," said Kara Baylor, campus pastor. "Gill is a leading voice in interfaith work.”
Speaking before diverse audiences of all sizes at campus and community events nationwide, Gill addresses how connected communities are in the vanguard of social justice. He helped raise more than $1 million as the past director for the Center for Equality and Justice at California Lutheran University. He is a tenured faculty member and campus interfaith strategist.
