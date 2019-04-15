KENOSHA — "Flora the Red Menace" will be staged April 26 to May 4 in Wartbrug Theatre of the David A. Straz, Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Flora Meszaros, the titular character, was valedictorian of her class and has aspirations of becoming a fashion designer. The only thing in her way: The Great Depression. Set in winter of 1935, "Flora the Red Menace" follows young Flora as she fights for her dreams in an economy set to ruin her. She lives with her five roommates in a small co-operative artist’s studio.
Acting as den mother, Flora only asks her roommates to pay what they can, as they all struggle to find work. When applying for department store Garret and Mellick’s, she makes acquaintances with Harry, a member of the Communist Party. Sparks fly and heads butt when Flora meets Charlotte, bulldog of the party and anarchist against the system, as they both compete for Harry. Flora is faced with the question: does she sacrifice her nurturing nature for a political party that is supposed to align with her beliefs?
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and May 2-4, and 3 p.m. April 28. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to
www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
