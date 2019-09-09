KENOSHA — “Interrupted Underpinning” is on exhibit through Friday, Oct. 18, at H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
The exhibit features work by multi-disciplinary artists Joiri Minaya and Sarah Zapata. Minaya’s practice examines intersectionality as a Dominican/U.S. artist positioning decolonial perspectives of tropical identity against chronicled representations of women of color. Zapata, a Peruvian American artist, addresses issues of materiality and labor, using soft materials to explore the overlap of tradition, fetishization and systems of control. The exhibition is curated by Becky Nahom, exhibitions manager at Independent Curators International, New York.
The show will mark the first of four exhibitions scheduled for the 2019-20 season to celebrate the 150 Years of Carthage Women, a tribute to the role of women at Carthage College since 1870.
There is no admission fee. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
