KENOSHA — Carthage College kicks off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Festival in the A.F. Siebert Chapel. This year's theme is "There Shall Be Peace."

 Although tickets are sold out, live streaming for all three concerts will be available through live.carthage.edu. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Featuring the sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, the festival celebrates the birth of Christ through readings and music. Each evening includes performances by various vocal and instrumental student ensembles, as well as theater students. The program also includes Carthage's annual Service of Light, when the chapel is filled with candlelight.

