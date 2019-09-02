{{featured_button_text}}
cardboard boat

RACINE — The annual Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Spectators are welcome.

Building of the cardboard boats begins at 9 a.m. 

Live music will be provided by Woody at 11 a.m. and Superfly at 4 p.m. Food will be available.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Nonperishable food items and toiletries will be collected for veterans.

For more information, go to www.racinecardboardboatrace.com.

