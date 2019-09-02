RACINE — The annual Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Spectators are welcome.
Building of the cardboard boats begins at 9 a.m.
Live music will be provided by Woody at 11 a.m. and Superfly at 4 p.m. Food will be available.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Nonperishable food items and toiletries will be collected for veterans.
For more information, go to www.racinecardboardboatrace.com.
