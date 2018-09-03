Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta (copy)
Buy Now

Vowing to be “buddies to the bottom of the river” Ed Adams, center, and Skip Thorell, right, try to keep up with other racers during the 2017 Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta in the Root River near State Street. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., is scheduled to hold its sixth annual Cardboard Boat Race at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The event is open to the public.

There will be a single class, two or more class, and a tavern/bar class. If enough youth ages 15 and younger sign up, there will be a separate children’s class. Building is done on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cardboard will be provided but racers can bring their design and duct tape.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and is followed by a parade and live music by the party band SuperFly. Food and beverages are planned to be sold by Robert’s Roost.

To register for the race and fee information, go to www.racinecardboardboatrace.com.

Proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. There is no fee for spectators.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments