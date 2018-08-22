Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., will hold its sixth Cardboard Boat Race at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. It is open to the public.

There will be a single class, two or more class and a tavern/bar class. If enough youth 15 and younger sign up there will be a separate children's class. Building is done on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cardboard will be provided but racers can bring their design and duct tape. Racing begins at 2 p.m. and is followed by a parade and live music by the party band SuperFly.

Food and beverages will be sold by Robert's Roost.

To register for the race and fee information, go to www.racinecardboardboatrace.com. Proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

There is no fee for spectators.

