RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 97-year tradition of free concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St.
Soprano Melissa Cardamone is the guest artist, and Adam Maegaard is the horn soloist.
Cardamone is a staff pianist at Carthage College and a frequent performer as a soprano with professional companies. She’ll sing an aria from Puccini’s “La Boheme” and “The Kiss” by Luigi Arditi. She returns later in the program to sing popular songs from the 1940’s.
Maegaard, principal horn of the Racine Concert Band, performs “Serenade” by Barry Milner.
The concert features Italian composer Amilcare Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours” and Rossini’s popular overture to “Italian in Algiers.” Paul Jennings’ medley of Roaring Twenties hits and Luther Henderson’s Dixieland treatment of “Nearer My God to Thee” recall the era of the Charleston and the pioneers of early jazz. Marches by Verdi, Fillmore, Fucik and Sousa complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open at 7 p.m. for concert entrance. A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
The Aug. 4 and 11 concerts begin at 7 p.m.
