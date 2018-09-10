Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WATERFORD — The Lions Club of Waterford will sponsor the 10th annual Car Show at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept 16, at 345 Hickory Hollow Road (adjacent to Cotton Exchange Restaurant at highways 83 and 20).

Food and beverages will be available in the plantation room bar, as well as the televised football game. Raffles will be held and awards will be presented.

Registration is $10 and can be done online at www.waterfordlionsclub.org or on the day of the show.

The Lions Club of Waterford supports scout troops, local community agencies and other community events.

