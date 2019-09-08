{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) will host a Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.

All makes and types of vehicles are welcome. There is a $10 car entry fee to show a car. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registered cars and trophies will be awarded for first through third place. Registered cars will be entered into a drawing to win a 40-inch television.

The event will also include music, 50/50 raffle, one-quarter beef raffle, food and beverages. Proceeds will be used for helping the developmentally disabled.

